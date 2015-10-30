Jersey finance centre plan 'not financially viable', review finds

Image copyright Jersey Development Company Image caption The first lease for about 16,500 sq ft (1,532 sq m) of space in the first of six buildings has been signed by banking group UBS

A government backed finance centre development is "not financially viable" according to a scrutiny review.

The corporate services scrutiny panel have been looking at the proposed development in St Helier, Jersey.

The panel based their interim review on a report by Ernst & Young, which looked into the value of the site.

Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Andrew Green criticised the panel for "cherry picking" negative parts of the study.

The first lease for about 16,500 sq ft (1,532 sq m) of space in the first of six buildings has been signed by banking group UBS.

The land is owned by the States of Jersey and the development is being completed by government owned body The Jersey Development Company (JDC).

Work has already started on the first building despite protests and petitions to delay until after the publication of the scrutiny review.

Image caption In June about 3,000 people created a ring around the Esplanade car park in protest at the development of the building

Panel chairman, Deputy John Le Fondre said Ernst & Young estimated that the first building could return a profit of £3.04m if the land was given at no cost.

Mr Green questioned the panel's interpretation of the report. He said his reading of it showed that building four was financially viable.

He said: "That report - which is to be welcomed - fully assesses the viability of building four.

"Even using a low valuation, the Panel's own advisors show that the building does generate a profit."

The panel made three recommendations including an updated viability assessment taking into account any incentives given to tenants.

The panel also asked that the States look at the whole development, taking into account other developments in the area.

Mr Green said: "I cannot see how it is going to be possible for the Treasury Minister to accept the conclusions and recommendations of this panel."