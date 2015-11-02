Jersey tenancy deposit scheme criticised for costs

Image caption Only tenants taking on new leases will have to lodge their deposits with Mydeposits Jersey

A new tenancy deposit scheme launched in Jersey has been labelled "hugely bureaucratic and extremely costly".

The Jersey Landlords Association said the scheme could cost tenants up to £600,000 collectively.

New tenants will have to pay a £21 registration fee to lodge their deposits with a third party administrator.

Eddie Hooker, head of Mydeposits Jersey which runs the scheme, said deposits would be "safer".

Landlords or their agents have to sign up or face fines of up to £2,000. There will be a free arbitration service in the case of a dispute between landlord and tenant over the deposit, at the end of the tenancy.

Robert Weston, of the Jersey Landlords Association, said of up to 30,000 deposits made by tenants each year, only a "handful or so" were disputed.

He said that the protection of tenants' deposits was "vital", but it would be more cost-effective if deposits were given to a third party only in the instance of a complaint.

The £21 fee will be deducted from the deposit at the end of the tenancy.

Only tenants starting new leases will be legally required to register their deposit, but deposits attached to current leases can be registered with the consent of the tenant and landlord.