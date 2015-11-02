Jersey had the hottest November day on record on Sunday

Image copyright Maureen Edwards Image caption Sunday 1 November was the hottest November day since records began in the 1890s

Sunday was the hottest November day in Jersey since records began in the 1890s, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures peaked at more than 19C on Sunday afternoon, with islanders even taking to the sea to enjoy the unusually warm weather.

The previous record for November was only set last year when temperatures of 17.7C were registered.

Peter Munns, from the Jersey Met Office, said it was unusually warm due to winds coming from the Mediterranean.

He said Jersey was lucky to avoid the fog affecting large parts of the UK due to a slight change in the air direction in the Channel Islands.

"There is a small difference in terms of the air mass. Our air is coming right over France but air over the UK is coming in over the North Sea, making it colder and moister.

"If we were in June or July Jersey it would be very warm - in the late 20s, early 30s - but the sun being low in the sky keeps the temperature down."

He said the warm spell was unlikely to last, with showers and cooler air coming from the south later in the week.