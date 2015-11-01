Jersey World War Two re-enactment walk for charity

Image copyright Ricky Le Quesne Image caption The members were laden with equipment the troops would have carried on D-Day

People dressed in World War Two allied uniforms and carrying ammunition boxes, rifles and a machine gun have travelled across Jersey for charity.

Six members of the Channel Islands World War Two Living History Group walked seven miles (11km) from La Corbiere to St Helier to raise cash for the Royal British Legion.

They were laden with equipment the troops would have carried on D-Day.

Organisers hope it will become an annual charity event.

Ricky Le Quesne, from the group, said: "It was a mad idea, but we've sold lots of poppies on the walk and raised money for the charity.

"This is the first time we've done it, but we've had lots of support from people we've walked past and hopefully it will become an annual event."

Image copyright Ricky Le Quesne Image caption Organisers hope it will become an annual charity event