Jersey assistant treasury minister quits after being 'sidelined'

Image caption Deputy Tracey Vallois says she was sidelined by more senior ministers in the treasury department

Jersey's assistant treasury minister has resigned after a year, saying she was sidelined by senior ministers.

In her resignation letter, Deputy Tracey Vallois, said she planned to lodge a proposal on executive power and how it could be minimised.

She said she suffered empty promises, minimal responsibilities, and concerns about the powers of those at the top of Jersey's political system.

Treasury minister, Senator Alan Maclean, said he was sorry to lose her.

Deputy Vallois, who was employed in the financial industry before joining the States seven years ago, said she had not "received any delegation or been given the ability to lead any projects".

She said: "My understanding of the role was that I would be part of a team but the reality has been somewhat different.

"Members will know me from my directness and honesty. I try to give people the benefit of the doubt.

"A year has passed but there is not much difference between my role as an assistant minister and that of a back bencher."

Deputy Maclean said: "I want to thank the Deputy of St John for her considerable input and work at treasury. She has been an invaluable member of the team.

"She spoke of responsibility but in a department like treasury there are limited possibilities to delegate areas.

"She has contributed to a number of important areas including higher education funding."