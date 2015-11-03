Jersey Honorary police officer abuse against children 'avoidable'

Image caption Sir Philip Bailhache was attorney general from 1986 to 1993 before becoming deputy bailiff in 1994 and bailiff in 1995

A paedophile would not have been in the honorary police if the then Attorney General had done his job properly, the Jersey care inquiry heard.

Former St Helier constable, Bob Le Brocq was giving evidence to the inquiry into historical abuse.

Roger Holland became an honorary police officer in St Helier in 1992 despite a conviction for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The inquiry heard the conviction did not show in normal police checks.

Mr Le Brocq was asked about Holland's appointment to the force that he ran and how the conviction was not picked up.

He told the inquiry the Attorney General at the time, Sir Philip Bailhache, should have rescinded Holland's appointment to the force in 1992 after being informed of his previous conviction.

The inquiry heard how Sir Philip had told a previous inquiry in 2002 he decided not to act because the crime had happened six years before and judged the offence to be minor in nature.

Holland was subsequently convicted of further offences against children during the time he was in the honorary police in the 1990s.

Mr Le Brocq said if Sir Philip had done his job properly and prevented Holland from joining the police, it could have been avoided.

In 2001, the witness and his Chef de Police were questioned over how they handled allegations against Holland while he was in the police.

Mr Le Brocq said he felt Crown Officers were trying to make them scapegoats.