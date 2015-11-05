Jersey veterans given island Normandy award

Jersey-born veterans of the Normandy landings have received medals from the island to mark their service.

Hundreds of thousands of men landed on the invasion beaches and pushed on through France to defeat Nazi Germany.

Previously, veterans had claimed their efforts had not been recognised by the island authorities.

At an event in the Bailiff's chambers, current Bailiff William Bailhache awarded the men the newly created Liberation 70 medal.

Among them was Clive Kemp who had already been awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur, for his service.

He said in Normandy they are treated like royalty.

"Nothing is ever too much for them, and they make us feel really special," he said.

Clive Kemp

Let's face it, if we hadn't gone over to France in 1944, Jersey would still be ruled by the Nazis. Clive Kemp