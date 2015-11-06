Ex-police officer jailed for making indecent child images

Image caption Former police officer Peter Whitehouse was found to have 1557 indecent images in his possession

A former police officer who later worked for a children's charity, has been jailed for three years for making indecent images of children.

Peter Whitehouse, 57, was sentenced at the Royal Court in Jersey after pleading guilty to seven charges.

Whitehouse will be put on the sex offenders register for five years.

After retiring from the States of Jersey Police in December 2009, Whitehouse was employed by the children's charity, Prison Me No Way.

He worked as an educator in schools and colleges in the island for the charity which seeks to turn young people away from crime.

The Police found no evidence that Whitehouse had committed any sexual offences during his time with the charity.

Acting Det Chief Insp Mark Hafey said: "There is a multi-agency approach to protecting children in Jersey and we hope that the Whitehouse case sends a strong message to offenders that downloading indecent images of children encourages and supports this vile child abuse."

He was found to have downloaded 1557 indecent images, including those of the most extreme legal category.

Whitehouse has been in custody since September when he made his plea at Jersey's Magistrates' Court, following his arrest in April.