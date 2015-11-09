Jersey

Morgan Huelin murder: Suspects released

  • 9 November 2015
Morgan Huelin Image copyright Jersey Police
Image caption Morgan Huelin played rugby, football and hockey at his school

Five people arrested in connection with the murder of a Jersey teenager have been released, police have said.

Morgan Huelin, 16, was found unconscious by a dog walker on 5 July and died in hospital the same day.

States of Jersey police said those arrested would not be charged with murder, but other offences "remain under consideration".

A spokesman for the force said the decision to release them followed a "comprehensive investigation".

The decision was made after forensic tests were carried out in the UK, the spokesman added.

In September the suspects had their bail extended until 27 November.

