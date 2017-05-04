Ana Rebelo murder: Man, 25, arrested in Jersey
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Jersey, police said.
Ana Rebelo, 51, was found dead in a property on Victoria Street, St Helier, on Tuesday 4 April.
Police say the suspect will be questioned along with a 58-year-old man who was previously arrested and released on bail.
Prior to the arrest, police said they had opened 166 lines of enquiry in the investigation so far.
A spokesperson said "forensic analytical work" and other inquiries were ongoing.
More on the Ana Rebelo murder, and other stories from across Jersey.