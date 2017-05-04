Ana Rebelo murder: Man, 25, arrested in Jersey

Image copyright States of Jersey Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Jersey, police said.

Ana Rebelo, 51, was found dead in a property on Victoria Street, St Helier, on Tuesday 4 April.

Police say the suspect will be questioned along with a 58-year-old man who was previously arrested and released on bail.

Prior to the arrest, police said they had opened 166 lines of enquiry in the investigation so far.

A spokesperson said "forensic analytical work" and other inquiries were ongoing.

