Ana Rebelo Jersey murder: Two men arrested released

Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Ana Rebelo was found dead in a property in St Helier last month

Two men questioned by police over the murder of a woman in Jersey have been released on bail.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of Ana Rebelo, 51, on Thursday morning.

At the same time police interviewed a 58-year-old man they had previously arrested and released on bail.

Acting Inspector Dominic Clayson said both men have been released and the investigation continues.

Ms Rebelo was found dead in a property in Victoria Street, St Helier, on Tuesday 4 April.