Jersey jet ski crash: Passenger suffers 'catastrophic' injury

Image copyright Felicity Corbin-Wheeler Image caption Felicity Corbin-Wheeler said her son Giles was due to undergo a 12-hour operation

A man has suffered a "catastrophic, life-changing injury" in a crash between a jet ski and a speedboat.

Giles Corbin, 45, was a passenger on the jet ski at St Brelade's Bay, Jersey, when the collision happened at around 16:30 BST on Sunday.

He is being treated at hospital in Southampton for leg injuries.

The driver of the boat, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly and later bailed.

'Very brave'

Jersey Police and Ports of Jersey have launched a joint investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Mr Corbin's mother, Felicity Corbin-Wheeler, said it was going to be a "huge struggle" for her son to walk again.

"He's been very brave," she said. "He's suffered a catastrophic, life-changing injury".

Mr Corbin will undergo a 12-hour operation on Thursday or Friday in an attempt to reconstruct muscles and ligaments around his knee.

Mrs Corbin described it as "life-threatening" surgery due to the chance of infection in the damaged tissue.

But she praised the "terrific team" of knee specialists at Southampton Hospital, and a critical care doctor and nurse in Jersey who accompanied Mr Corbin by plane to the hospital.