Jersey World War Two bunkers defaced with Nazi graffiti

Image copyright Channel Islands Occuption Society Image caption The States of Jersey Police has launched an investigation into the graffiti

German World War Two bunkers have been repeatedly damaged and defaced with swastikas.

The bunkers, built around Jersey during the occupation of the Channel Islands, are listed buildings run by volunteers.

Tony Pike, from the Channel Islands Occupation Society, said the damage had caused "lasting scars" and the graffiti risked offending visiting tourists.

The States of Jersey Police has launched an investigation into the graffiti.

Mr Pike said the vandalism had been ongoing for a number of weeks, with swastikas being daubed on sites at Les Landes and Batterie Moltke in the parish of St Ouen, and Strongpoint Corbiere in St Brelade.

"These sites are visited by a wide array of the public, and German tourists, and it's the last thing we'd want them to be confronted with."

He added that some of the other damage, in particular the harm caused by a fire lit at the gun emplacement at Batterie Moltke, were "lasting scars" as replacing original parts of the structures would detract from their historical value.

Image copyright Channel Islands Occuption Society Image caption Mr Pike said the damage to the concrete at Batterie Moltke was "heartbreaking"

Jersey's occupation era fortifications are said to be some of the best preserved collection of German defences from Adolf Hitler's Atlantic Wall strategy, and formed part of his plans to make the island "an impregnable fortress".

Mr Pike said the persistent vandalism was "completely ridiculous" and stressed the fortifications were "tangible reminders of the past, and lessons to be learnt for the future".

Image copyright Channel Islands Occuption Society Image caption Power tools may have been used to try and break into their facility at Les Landes

Honorary Police Centenier for St Ouen, Clive Murphy, said the remote locations of the bunkers made it difficult to pinpoint the crimes, and appealed to the public to report any suspicious incidents as soon as possible.

States of Jersey Police also confirmed they would be making checks on the fortifications.