Image caption Deputy Andrew Lewis was accused of lying when he was Minister for Home Affairs in 2008

A Jersey politician has been censured for lying to a child abuse inquiry and the island's government.

Deputy Andrew Lewis was found to have lied to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry and the States about information that eventually led to a police chief being suspended.

He said he "never lied to the States" but conceded some members may have felt "misled" by his words.

The States passed the censure motion by 29 votes to 16.

In 2008, Mr Lewis told the States he had seen an "alarming report" from the Metropolitan Police but had actually only heard about it from a Jersey police officer.

He was found to have breached the code of conduct for elected members by lying to the States assembly by the Privileges and Procedures Committee.

The committee also found he did not seek to "rectify the situation" at the earliest opportunity

The inquiry panel also ruled he had lied in its report.

What is a vote of censure?

Although there is currently no legal guidelines for a vote of censure, Jersey's Law Officers' Department has described it as an official acknowledgement by the States assembly of the wrongdoing of an elected member.

In this case, the vote of censure acknowledged Deputy Andrew Lewis breached the code of conduct for elected members by lying, and this was inappropriate behaviour.

The States is currently working on defining a vote of censure in Jersey law.

What are the consequences?

Officially, there are no sanctions placed on a States member who has been censured, as it is considered to be punishment in itself.

The deputy claimed he saw a "damning" Met Police interim report into the management of Operation Rectangle by former States of Jersey Police Chief Officer Graham Power.

The operation was a Jersey police investigation into allegations of historical child abuse in the island's care system.

The deputy claimed information from the Met confirmed allegations of "gross misconduct" by Mr Power.

Mr Power was later suspended, but never disciplined, and retired in 2010.

In a later report from Brian Napier QC into the suspension, it was found Mr Lewis had actually got this information from a letter from the then deputy chief officer of Jersey police, David Warcup, and not the official report.