Image copyright Jersey Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews said roof tiles had been blown off

Three people have been injured in a house explosion caused by a gas leak.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said two people were taken to hospital with burns and one was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Emergency services were called to reports of a "loud explosion" in St Clement at 00:30 BST on Saturday.

Fire crews said the building was "extensively damaged". Investigations are continuing.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the roof tiles had been "blown off" and windows had been "blown out by the pressure wave of the explosion".