Image caption The all-weather lifeboat from the St Helier station has been taken to the UK

The RNLI has shut the St Helier lifeboat station after a breakdown in the relationship between the charity and crew.

It follows the sacking and subsequent reinstatement of the Jersey station's coxswain Andy Hibbs earlier this year after all the crew walked out.

It means there will not be an all weather lifeboat crew in Jersey until a replacement can be trained.

The RNLI said St Catherine's lifeboat station would remain open.

The 26-strong crew had previously asked the charity if they could run an independent lifeboat service on their own.

Leesa Harwood, the RNLI's director of community lifesaving and fundraising, said once the crew had made it clear they wanted to go alone the charity could not maintain the station.

She said: "I no longer have confidence that the station can be run without constant challenges and without constant threat of crew resignation."

Jersey harbourmaster Capt William Sadler said he is in discussion with organisations in France and Guernsey to provide "flank cover".

He said: "I have a legal responsibility to coordinate search-and-rescue operations in Jersey's territorial waters.

"Jersey Coastguard is fortunate to call on over 50 resources in times of an emergency."

Capt Sadler said this includes RNLI lifeboats at St Catherine's in Jersey, the inshore Fire and Rescue Service as well as boat and aircraft based in France and the other Channel Islands.

Image caption Coxswain Andy Hibbs was sacked in April before being reinstated two months later

Andy Hibbs, former St Helier lifeboat coxswain said the move by the RNLI left him disgusted.

He said: "Everything that has gone on with the RNLI over this last year has been a disgrace, their management, everything they've done, the way they've handled this whole scenario."

Ms Harwood said: "We will be doing everything we can to restore an RNLI all-weather lifeboat service to the island as quickly as possible.

"Our immediate focus will be on restoring an inshore lifeboat service in St Helier."

The Tamar class lifeboat from the St Helier station is being transferred to Poole, Dorset, where it will be given a full service. It will remain there until a decision is made about its future.

Ms Harwood said: "I would like to thank the St Helier crew for their service to the RNLI and recognise their time and commitment over the years. It has been very much appreciated."

Mr Hibbs said he told the RNLI the crew would work with them but the charity clearly did not want that.

He said: "The RNLI do not deserve the respect they are given by this community. It is not just an incident in Jersey but is all over the place."

Image caption Leesa Harwood from the RNLI met with the St Helier crew

Timeline

6 April 2017: RNLI St Helier coxswain Andy Hibbs is sacked at a meeting with his bosses - the rest of the 26-strong crew resign en masse.

7 April: The RNLI releases a statement saying it asked a volunteer to "stand down with immediate effect" due to "breaches of the RNLI's volunteer code of conduct", and declared the station off service. Mr Hibbs says he will appeal against the decision.

9 April: Hundreds of people gather at the St Helier lifeboat station in protest at Mr Hibbs' sacking.

20 April: The RNLI acknowledges Andy Hibbs' appeal and says it will carry out an internal review.

28 April: A political pressure group urges people not to donate to the RNLI in support of the St Helier crew.

18 May: RNLI officials hear Andy Hibbs' appeal.

28 July: RNLI formally apologises to Mr Hibbs and invites him to return as coxswain "on condition that he signs and adheres to the charity's volunteer code of conduct".

3 October: David Howell resigns from the crew citing multiple issues including the "outrageous" way a complaint against lifeboat manager Glen Mallen was handled by the charity.

5 October: A joint statement is released after a meeting between the crew and RNLI bosses stating they had discussed options for "the way forward" for the station.

13 November: The St Helier crew voted unanimously to go independent of the RNLI