Image copyright Jersey Fire and Rescue Service Image caption About 10 sheep were chased off the cliffs at Greve De Lecq

A number of sheep are in a "precarious position" on a cliff ledge in Jersey after being chased by "pet dogs", rescuers said.

Fire crews are attempting to remove the animals who have been stuck for more than 24 hours.

About 10 sheep were chased off the cliffs at Greve De Lecq at 12:00 on Sunday, they said.

Four of the rare Manx sheep, including one ram, have died after falling and about six remain on the ledge.

Officers said the animals were "clearly in distress" and although they were able to rescue one yesterday, they had to postpone further rescue attempts until Monday.

Image copyright Jersey Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The sheep have become trapped on a "precarious shelf"

Image caption Six sheep are still stuck on the ledge

A spokesman for the fire service said the dogs were "believed to be with their owner" but added they were not on leads and could not be "brought under control" before they chased the sheep.

Fire crews resumed rescue operations earlier using specialist rope equipment to access the shelf of the cliff where the sheep are trapped.

Watch commander Paul McGrath said: "Jersey Fire and Rescue would like to urge dog owners to keep their pets under control and on a lead when walking near to livestock.

"Although dogs may have only playful intent, livestock and other farm animals often misinterpret this, causing them to flee."

Image copyright Jersey Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The animals are being removed "one by one" by fire crews

Local shepherd, Aaron Le Couteur, confirmed the sheep in difficulty were of the Manx Loagtan breed that had been brought to the island by the National Trust for Jersey to help re-establish the population.