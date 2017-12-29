Image caption Stuart Elliott is still called out two to three times a week to deal with munitions

A bomb disposal expert has received a British Empire Medal for services to the community.

Stuart Elliott, from Jersey, is called out several times a week to deal with munitions left by the German occupiers in Jersey during World War Two.

The former island policeman was selected for the post of bomb disposal officer in 1975.

Mr Elliott, 67, said the medal was an "absolute surprise" and he felt "privileged and delighted".

Jersey was a German-held fortification during most of World War Two and there were an estimated 67,000 mines and 30,000 tonnes of munitions left behind.

Mr Elliott is still called out two to three times a week to deal with munitions, most of which are leftovers from the occupation.

"They can be as good as new inside despite being covered in rust on the outside," he said.

Image caption Jersey was a German-held fortification during most of World War Two

The Germans brought in munitions made in many countries including France, Czechoslovakia, Russia and Belgium.

"Each job is different," said Mr Elliott, who has also dealt with weaponry left over from as far back as 1804.

Other common disposal jobs include washed-up munitions from naval exercises in the English Channel.

"We need a quick response locally to avoid accidents," he said.

"So it's important that the island has expertise in bomb disposal and there's no need to continually go outside the island for assistance."