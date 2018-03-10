Jersey

Attempted knife robbery at Samares Stores

  • 10 March 2018
Would-be armed robber Image copyright States of Jersey Police
Image caption CCTV footage captured at the shop shows the man confronting the woman

A man brandishing a knife tried to rob a newsagent on Jersey

The offender demanded money from a female worker at Samares Stores, near St Helier, at 17:50 GMT on Friday, States of Jersey Police said.

The man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, white trainers and a black hat, left empty handed.

Police have described it as a "very rare" incident. The public are asked not to approach him if they see him but call police.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Samares Stores near St Helier was targeted on Friday evening

