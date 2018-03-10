Image copyright Google Image caption Police want anyone who was in the Rouge Bouillon area at 18:45 on Tuesday to contact them

A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run that left a woman in intensive care.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention causing serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on bail, States of Jersey Police said.

The 60-year-old woman who was involved in the collision in the Rouge Bouillon area on Tuesday remains in hospital.

A 35-year-old man who was arrested has been "eliminated from enquiries".

Police added that a silver coloured van was seized and forensically examined on Friday.