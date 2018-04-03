Image caption Born in Nowy Sacz, southern Poland, in August 1980, Rzeszowski first moved to Jersey in 2004

A man who killed six people in Jersey, including his wife and children, has died in prison in England.

Damian Rzeszowski was sentenced to 30 years after stabbing Izabela Rzeszowska, 30, Kinga, five, and Kacper, two, in August 2011.

He also killed his father-in-law, his wife's friend and her daughter.

"Damian Rzeszowski died in custody at HMP Full Sutton on Saturday 31 March 2018," said a Prison Service spokesperson.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Image caption Damian Rzeszowski, Izabela and their two children had just returned from a three-week holiday to Poland when the murder took place

Damian Rzeszowski was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility at Jersey's Royal Court in 2012.

Rzeszowski also killed his father-in-law Marek Garstka, 56, his wife's friend Marta De La Haye, 34, and her daughter Julia De La Haye, five, after a summer barbecue at his home in St Helier.

Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Marta Dominika De La Haye and her daughter Julia Frances had called at Damian Rzeszowski's house shortly before he killed his family

During his trial it was revealed that the killer's marriage had been under strain after his wife confessed to having an affair.

It also heard how he had threatened to kill himself and had been suffering moderate to severe depression, which had caused an onset of psychotic symptoms.

The couple married in Jersey in 2005 and had two children, Kinga and Kacper.

Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Kinga Rzeszowska (right) had just finished Reception at D'Auvergne school when she was killed

Rzeszowski had worked on building sites as a foreman's assistant.

The States of Jersey Police (SOJP) said it had been notified about his death.

A statement said: "An investigation into his death will be carried out by the UK Police. SOJP will not be issuing any further information."