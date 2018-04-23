Image caption Evie Bertram was Miss Battle of Flowers in 2017 alongside Mr Battle Johnny Labey

A competition to find a "young woman" to become "Miss Jersey Battle of Flowers" has come to an end due to a decline in applicants for the role.

The Jersey Battle of Flowers Association are replacing the Miss Battle competition with a gender-neutral Battle Ambassador role.

It will be open to men or women aged 17 to 25 who are island residents.

The first Miss Jersey Battle of Flowers was crowned 65 years ago in 1953 when Trena Van Dorn took the crown.

Organisers said as well as declining numbers of entries, the change was prompted by "a misguided opinion that the event is merely a 'beauty competition'".

A spokeswoman said: "Public feedback has also requested that the role be more inclusive and opened up to both females and males."

Jackie Donald, Battle of Flowers Events Director said changing the title would make the role more inclusive.

She said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for any young Jersey person, regardless of gender to undertake this high-profile role and enjoy a memorable year. "

Image caption Floats for the annual parade are made by groups and parishes

The last Miss Battle of Flowers, crowned in 2017, was 18-year-old Evie Bertram.

The Miss Junior Battle of Flowers role is also being replaced with a gender-neutral Junior Ambassador open to boys and girls aged eight to 12.

The Jersey Battle of Flowers is an annual parade of floral floats, musicians and dancers that began in 1902.