Man in court charged with Zsuzsanna Besenyei's murder
- 28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who had been missing for six days.
The body of 37-year-old Hungarian Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen earlier this month.
Jamie Lee Warn, 54, from Jersey, appeared at the Magistrate's Court also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He was remanded in custody for a further court appearance in June.