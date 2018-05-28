Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Zsuzsanna Besenyei's body was found on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who had been missing for six days.

The body of 37-year-old Hungarian Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen earlier this month.

Jamie Lee Warn, 54, from Jersey, appeared at the Magistrate's Court also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was remanded in custody for a further court appearance in June.