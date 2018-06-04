Image caption John Le Fondre has already indicated which senators he would like in a number of roles

Senator John Le Fondre is the new leader of Jersey's government after he won an open ballot by 30 votes to 19.

He beat former chief minister Senator Ian Gorst, who was looking to serve a third term.

Mr Le Fondre is the island's fourth chief minister.

Each candidate made speeches and took questions from Jersey's States members before the vote. Mr Le Fondre will now be asked to prepare a list of candidates for government ministers.

The appointment of chief minister is the first step in forming the island's new government after the general election in May.

'Absolutely stunned'

Ministers will be chosen to fill the other positions on the executive branch of government, the Council of Ministers, between 7-8 June.

Senator Le Fondre indicated he would be looking to select his competitor Senator Ian Gorst as the Minister for External Relations, Senator Tracey Vallois as Education Minister and Senator Sam Mezec as the minister for housing, who would also be responsible for children's affairs.

He said he was "absolutely stunned" by the difference in votes.

"Senator Gorst has done two terms and he's worked exceptionally hard," he said, but added it was "time for a change".