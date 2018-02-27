Mexico profile - Media
Mexico is the one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists and media workers.
Journalists covering organised crime or political corruption - especially at a local level - are often executed in cold blood, says Reporters Without Borders. It says most of these crimes go unpunished.
Two networks, Televisa and TV Azteca, dominate the TV sector. The radio market is very large, with around 1,400 local and regional stations and several major station-owning groups. Some high-powered stations on the northern border beam into lucrative US markets.
Newspapers reflect different political views; sensationalism characterises the biggest-selling dailies.
Mexico is one of Latin America's biggest internet markets. There were 85 million internet users by 2017, 65% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.
The press
- Excelsior - established daily
- La Jornada - daily
- Reforma - influential daily
- El Universal - established Mexico City daily
- El Sol de Mexico - daily
- El Financiero - business daily
- Siempre! - political weekly
- Proceso - political weekly
Television
- Televisa - Mexico's TV giant, operates four networks and has many local affiliates
- TV Azteca - main competitor of Televisa, operates two networks and local stations
- Imagen TV - privately owned national network
- Once TV - Canal 11 - Canal 11 - public, educational, cultural
- Television Metropolitana - Canal 22 - government-owned cultural network
Radio
- Grupo ACIR - has stations in Mexico City and across the country
- MVS Radio - operates in the capital and elsewhere
- Nucleo Radio Mil - operates several outlets in Mexico City
- Grupo Radio Centro - operates a large network of stations
- W Radio - news, talk network; part of Televisa group
- Instituto Mexicano de la Radio (IMER) - state-run
News agencies
- Notimex - state-run
- El Universal - private