Antigua and Barbuda profile - Media
Private media ownership is concentrated among a small number of companies.
BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 89.1 FM.
There were 68,000 internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted.
Antigua licenses online gambling companies and has gone to the World Trade Organization over US government moves against offshore betting sites.
The press
Television
- ABS Television - run by government-owned Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service
Radio
- ABS Radio - run by government-owned Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service
- Observer Radio - commercial
- Caribbean Radio Lighthouse - Baptist-run
- ZDK Liberty Radio - private, commercial