Dominican Republic profile - Media
Media ownership is concentrated in a few influential hands. There are scores of terrestrial TV channels and hundreds of radio networks, most of them commercial.
Journalists reporting on the drugs trade and corruption are exposed to possible threats and reprisals, says Reporters Without Borders.
There were 6.6 million internet users by 2017, including some 4.5 million Facebook users (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted.
The press
- El Caribe - daily
- Hoy - daily
- Listin Diario - daily
- El Nacional - evening and Sunday
- Diario Libre - daily
Television
- Corporacion Estatal de Radio y Television (CERTV) (Canal 4) - government-owned
- Color Vision (Canal 9)
- Telemicro (Canal 5)
- Telesistema (Canal 11)
- Teleantillas (Canal 2)
- Antena Latina (Canal 7) - state-owned
- Cadena de Noticias (CDN) - news-based
Radio
- Cadena de Noticias (CDN) Radio - news station
- Corporacion Estatal de Radio y Television (CERTV) - government-owned
- Rumba FM - one of Santo Domingo's many merengue, salsa stations
Internet
- Dominican Today - online news in English
- DR1 - online news in English