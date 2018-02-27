Ecuador profile: Media
Journalists face legal sanctions as well as hostility from government figures, says US-based NGO Freedom House.
Defamation is a criminal offence. A 2013 Communications Law provides for regulation of editorial content and gives officials the power to sanction media outlets.
Reporters Without Borders says media freedom declined under the decade-long presidency of Rafael Correa (2007-2017). After taking office, his successor Lenin Moreno promised a new era of press freedom.
Most media are privately-run. Ownership is highly concentrated.
Radio is an important medium; there are hundreds of stations, some broadcasting in indigenous languages. Soap operas and US series are staple fare on TV.
There were 13.5 million internet users by 2017, around 80% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). The government has used a copyright law to censor critical online content, says Freedom House.
The press
- El Comercio - daily
- El Tiempo - daily
- La Hora - evening daily, regional editions
- El Telegrafo - daily
- El Universo - Guayaquil-based daily
- Expreso - Guayaquil-based daily
Television
- TC Television - private
- Ecuavisa - private
- RTS - private
- Gamavision - private
- Teleamazonas - private
- Telerama - private
- Ecuador TV - public
Radio
- Radio Vision - private, Quito and Guayaquil
- Radio Quito - private
- Cadena Radial Ecuatoriana (CRE) - private, Guayaquil-based network
- Radio Centro - private
- Radio Sucre - private, national news network
- Publica FM - public