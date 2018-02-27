Image copyright Getty Images Relations between the media and political leaders have been strained Journalists convicted in Correa libel case Ecuador media moves create waves

Journalists face legal sanctions as well as hostility from government figures, says US-based NGO Freedom House.

Defamation is a criminal offence. A 2013 Communications Law provides for regulation of editorial content and gives officials the power to sanction media outlets.

Reporters Without Borders says media freedom declined under the decade-long presidency of Rafael Correa (2007-2017). After taking office, his successor Lenin Moreno promised a new era of press freedom.

Most media are privately-run. Ownership is highly concentrated.

Radio is an important medium; there are hundreds of stations, some broadcasting in indigenous languages. Soap operas and US series are staple fare on TV.

There were 13.5 million internet users by 2017, around 80% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). The government has used a copyright law to censor critical online content, says Freedom House.

The press

Television

Image copyright Getty Images

Radio