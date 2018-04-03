Guyana profile - Media

Image copyright Stabroek News

The constitution guarantees freedom of speech, although officials are apt to use defamation laws to silence opposition journalists, says Reporters Without Borders.

Broadcasting legislation adopted in 2017 was criticised by some local media owners and press freedom groups. The bill requires private broadcasters to carry up to one hour of government-chosen public service output daily.

The government operates radio stations and a TV network.

There were 305,000 internet users by 2017, around 39% of the population (via Internetworldstats).

The press

Television

Radio

National Communications Network (NCN)- state-owned, operates Voice of Guyana, Fresh FM, Hot FM

Internet