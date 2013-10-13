Argentina Cristina Fernandez goes home after brain surgery

Image caption Doctors have told Ms Fernandez to observe strict rest for the next month

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has left hospital five days after having surgery to remove a blood clot on her brain.

President Fernandez, 60, was in high spirits and had already returned to her official residence, a government spokesman said.

She suffered a head injury in August and was told last week to halt her congressional election campaign.

Doctors have advised her to have "strict rest" for 30 days.

She has also been advised to avoid air travel for the next month.

"She remains in high spirits. Constantly recovering. She sends her love", presidential spokesman Alfredo Scoccimarro said shortly before Ms Fernandez was driven away from Favaloro Foundation hospital in Buenos Aires.

"Due to the favourable post-operative evolution of the president, it has been decided to discharge her today," the medical report read.

It is not clear when the president will reassume her duties.

A day after doctors discovered the subdural haematoma, Ms Kirchner complained of loss of sensitivity in her left arm.

Her two-hour emergency operation meant she was forced to abandon a campaign before congressional elections on 27 October.

Her party is facing the prospect of losing control of Congress.

Image caption Supporters have been in vigil outside the Favaloro hospital in Buenos Aires

While she was in hospital, dozens of supporters camped outside.

Her public duties are being carried out by Vice-President Amado Boudou.

President Fernandez was first elected in 2007 and was returned to power by a comfortable majority in 2011.

Her health has been followed closely since the sudden death of her husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, from a heart attack in 2010.

She has been admitted to hospital on a number of occasions during her presidency. She has low blood pressure and had to have a thyroid gland removed in 2012.