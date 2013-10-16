Paraguayan couple gets married after 80 years together

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tim Allman reports on a wedding that was a long time in the making

An elderly Paraguayan couple have got married in a religious ceremony after living together for 80 years.

From his wheelchair, Jose Manuel Riella, 103, promised his eternal love to Martina Lopez, his 99-year-old bride, who wore a long white dress.

The wedding was held in the couple's garden, where an altar had been set up.

The ceremony was attended by many of their eight children, 50 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

The priest said they were the oldest newlyweds he had ever known.

Image caption The ceremony was held in front of the couple's home in Santa Rosa

The two had already got married in a civil wedding 49 years into their relationship, but had not gone through a religious ceremony at the time.

Ms Lopez said she felt very emotional at having her relationship blessed by the priest.

The family said the vows were followed by an "entertaining" party at the couple's home in Santa Rosa de Aguaray.