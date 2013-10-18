Four Chileans convicted over murder of gay man Daniel Zamudio

Image caption Prosecutors have asked for life imprisonment for Patricio Ahumada

Four men in Chile have been convicted of murder for torturing and beating to death a young gay man in a Santiago park last year.

Judge Juan Carlos Urrutia said the four killers of Daniel Zamudio showed "total disrespect for human life".

They broke Mr Zamudio's leg with a heavy stone, beat him up with bottles and carved swastikas into his body with broken glass before walking away.

The four are due to be sentenced on 28 October.

Patricio Ahumada, Alejandro Angulo, Raul Lopez and Fabian Mora are facing lengthy prison terms.

Image caption Daniel Zamudio was attacked for several hours

The attack shocked Chile and led Congress in March to approve a law against hate crimes that had been waiting to be voted for seven years.

"It is typical of us, Chileans, that an accident has to happen for us to approve a law. My son will not come back, but this case may end up being good for Chile," said Daniel's father, Ivan Zamudio.

He was in court to hear the verdict, alongside Daniel's mother, Jacqueline Vera.

"Of course I will not forgive them," Ivan Zamudio told El Mercurio newspaper.

Daniel Zamudio was attacked on the night of 2 March 2012 at the San Borja de Alameda park in the Chilean capital.

Image caption Jacqueline Vera leaves court in Santiago wearing a photo of her son

He was left for dead after an ordeal that lasted for several hours.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died there 25 days later.

Gay activist Rolando Jimenez, president of Chile's Gay Liberation and Integration Movement, told the Associated Press news agency that he was "satisfied" with the ruling.

"There's a before and an after the Zamudio case,'' said Mr Jimenez.