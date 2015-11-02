Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: Haiti celebrates Day of the Dead

A devotee in the role of a spirit known as a Gede is seen during ceremonies honouring the Haitian voodoo spirits of Baron Samdi and Gede on the Day of the Dead in Port-au-Prince on 1 November, 2015 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Followers of voodoo in Haiti marked the Day of the Dead on Sunday

Haitians on Sunday marked the Day of the Dead by gathering in cemeteries.

Followers of voodoo, or vodou as it spelled in Creole, which was brought to the Caribbean country through the slave trade in the 16th and 17th Centuries, celebrated the spirits of Baron Samdi and others.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption They gather in cemeteries such as the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince to engage with the spirits
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the cemetery of Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince a cross is dedicated to Baron Samdi, one of the spirits of Haitian voodoo
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Voodoo was officially recognised in Haiti as a religion in 2003
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Since then, it has had the same status as other religions in the island nation
Image copyright AP
Image caption Followers dance and light candles and bring food offerings
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some smoke tobacco.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Others drink rum...
Image copyright AP
Image caption ...or use it to douse fellow practitioners with it.

