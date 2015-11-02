In pictures: Haiti celebrates Day of the Dead
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Haitians on Sunday marked the Day of the Dead by gathering in cemeteries.
Followers of voodoo, or vodou as it spelled in Creole, which was brought to the Caribbean country through the slave trade in the 16th and 17th Centuries, celebrated the spirits of Baron Samdi and others.