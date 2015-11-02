In pictures: Haiti celebrates Day of the Dead

Image copyright AFP Image caption Followers of voodoo in Haiti marked the Day of the Dead on Sunday

Haitians on Sunday marked the Day of the Dead by gathering in cemeteries.

Followers of voodoo, or vodou as it spelled in Creole, which was brought to the Caribbean country through the slave trade in the 16th and 17th Centuries, celebrated the spirits of Baron Samdi and others.

Image copyright AFP Image caption They gather in cemeteries such as the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince to engage with the spirits

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In the cemetery of Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince a cross is dedicated to Baron Samdi, one of the spirits of Haitian voodoo

Image copyright AFP Image caption Voodoo was officially recognised in Haiti as a religion in 2003

Image copyright AFP Image caption Since then, it has had the same status as other religions in the island nation

Image copyright AP Image caption Followers dance and light candles and bring food offerings

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some smoke tobacco.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Others drink rum...