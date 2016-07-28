Latin America & Caribbean

Peru's new president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski sworn in

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski receives the presidential sash from President of Congress Luz Salgado Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mr Kuczynski received the presidential sash from President of Congress Luz Salgado

A 77-year-old former investment banker has been sworn in as Peru's new president at a ceremony in Lima.

In his inaugural speech, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski - known as PPK - said he longed for Peru in five years "to be more modern, more just, more equal".

The conservative beat Keiko Fujimori in run-off elections last month.

Peru's economy has risen sharply in recent years fuelled by a commodities boom but many Peruvians live in poverty and lack basic services.

Mr Kuczynski has pledged to work for all Peruvians, calling for a "social revolution".

He will need support from Ms Fujimori's party to enact reforms, however, since it controls congress.

Ms Fujimori, the daughter of incarcerated ex-President Alberto Fujimori, was once favourite to win the vote but eventually lost by less than a quarter of a percentage point.

Image copyright AP
Image caption During the ceremony Mr Kuczynski signed a certificate which formalised his presidency
Image copyright AP
Image caption Afterwards he walked to the government palace
Image copyright AFP
Image caption This was the scene on his arrival
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The new leader is known as PPK
Image copyright AP
Image caption Soldiers lined the road for the ceremony
Image copyright AP
Image caption Nearby, children played with a man impersonating the new president
Image copyright AP
Image caption Mr Kuczynski wants to fight income inequality and improve basic services for Peruvians

