Peru's new president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski sworn in

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Kuczynski received the presidential sash from President of Congress Luz Salgado

A 77-year-old former investment banker has been sworn in as Peru's new president at a ceremony in Lima.

In his inaugural speech, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski - known as PPK - said he longed for Peru in five years "to be more modern, more just, more equal".

The conservative beat Keiko Fujimori in run-off elections last month.

Peru's economy has risen sharply in recent years fuelled by a commodities boom but many Peruvians live in poverty and lack basic services.

Mr Kuczynski has pledged to work for all Peruvians, calling for a "social revolution".

He will need support from Ms Fujimori's party to enact reforms, however, since it controls congress.

Ms Fujimori, the daughter of incarcerated ex-President Alberto Fujimori, was once favourite to win the vote but eventually lost by less than a quarter of a percentage point.

Image copyright AP Image caption During the ceremony Mr Kuczynski signed a certificate which formalised his presidency

Image copyright AP Image caption Afterwards he walked to the government palace

Image copyright AFP Image caption This was the scene on his arrival

Image copyright AFP Image caption The new leader is known as PPK

Image copyright AP Image caption Soldiers lined the road for the ceremony

Image copyright AP Image caption Nearby, children played with a man impersonating the new president