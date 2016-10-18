Peru leader Kuczynski announces anti-corruption drive

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Kuczynski won a narrow presidential election run-off against Keiko Fujimori in June

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has launched a crackdown on corruption in the government, in the wake of allegations against a health adviser.

The measures include one that would bar employees convicted of corruption from ever returning to a state job.

A leaked tape appeared to show adviser Carlos Moreno plotting to "mine" the system for personal gain. He denies wrongdoing and says he was framed.

A recent poll showed an eight-point fall in approval for the president.

Sunday's Ipsos poll registered a drop from 63% to 55% in Mr Kuczynski's rating since the scandal involving Mr Moreno broke. The adviser has resigned from his post.

Mr Kuczynski made a televised statement on Monday saying that corruption was a historical structural problem for the country.

He said that under his new scheme, which would be implemented immediately, "anyone who has been convicted of corruption can never return to work in the state".

Mr Kuczynski also ordered a thorough review of the presidential office.

He would also set up a council of state, in which he would join the president of Congress and the head of the judiciary in overseeing the fight against corruption in key institutions.

In the Ipsos poll of 1,289 respondents, only 39% believed the government was committed to tackling corruption.

The findings were a setback to Mr Kuczynski, 78, who had seen his ratings rise since June's narrow presidential election run-off victory against Keiko Fujimori.