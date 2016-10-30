Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Elias Antonio Saca was El Salvador's president in 2004-09

El Salvador's former President Elias Antonio Saca has been arrested over accusations of embezzling millions of dollars of public funds.

Prosecutors say six former officials in his government were also held.

Mr Saca, 50, has not publicly commented on the accusations. He held office from 2004 to 2009.

He is one of three former presidents - who were in power in the last 16 years - currently under investigation by the country's prosecutors.

Mauricio Funes, who succeeded Mr Saca and left office in 2014, is facing a civil action in connection with funds discovered in his bank accounts, allegedly obtained illegally.

He is also facing a related investigation into possible political corruption during his time in office.

Mr Funes denies the accusations.

In January, Francisco Flores died from a stroke as he waited his trial on charges of embezzlement and illegal enrichment.

He was in power from 1999 to 2004.

In its announcement, the prosecutor's office said that Mr Saca was accused of fraud and money laundering.