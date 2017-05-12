Venezuela protests: a week in pictures

Photographer Alejandro Cegarra captures some tense moments from anti-government protests in Caracas.

  • Protesters with a mock-up of the Venezuela constitution Alejandro Cegarra

    Venezuela's anti-government protests show no sign of abating after an intense week.

  • Caracas protesters run down the streets Alejandro Cegarra

    People angry with the government of President Nicolas Maduro have been taking to the streets almost daily since the beginning of April.

  • An injured protester is helped up from the ground Alejandro Cegarra

    Many have been injured, and there have been close to 40 protest-related deaths.

  • These protests took place in the capital, Caracas, where the action has been centred. Alejandro Cegarra

    These protests took place in the capital, Caracas, where the action has been centred.

  • Many participants wear masks to protect their identities Alejandro Cegarra

    Lots of participants wear masks to protect their identities.

  • People wear masks made out of T-shirts Alejandro Cegarra

    Others simply used their own shirts.

  • Shields have been created from oil drums and other scrap metal Alejandro Cegarra

    Shields have been created from oil drums and other scrap metal.

  • Volunteers - in white helmets with a green cross - have been treating the injured Alejandro Cegarra

    Volunteers - in distinctive white helmets with a green cross - treat the injured.

  • A shadow of a person seen through a Venezuela flag Alejandro Cegarra

    The colours of the Venezuelan flag are omnipresent.

  • An older woman looks at patriotic merchandise Alejandro Cegarra

    However, people of all ages have also been taking part peacefully, avoiding the major conflicts.

More on this story