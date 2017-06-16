Colombia nurse survives fall after landing on doctor who dies

Image copyright University Hospital del Valle Image caption Isabel Muñoz was walking across a courtyard when Maria Isabel Gonzalez fell on her

A student nurse in Colombia has survived a fall from the sixth floor of a hospital in the city of Cali after landing on top of a doctor.

The doctor, Isabel Muñoz, who was studying at University Hospital del Valle, died from her injuries.

The nurse, Maria Isabel Gonzalez, suffered multiple fractures but is in a stable condition.

It is not clear what caused her to fall. A police investigation has been launched.

"We don't know what happened," said hospital director Juan Carlos Corrales.

"All we know for now is that we are living a tragedy here. It is a very difficult situation," he told El País newspaper in Cali.

The incident happened at 09:00 local time (15:00 BST).

Ms Muñoz was walking across a courtyard on her way to the cafeteria when Ms Gonzalez fell on her.

"The doctor suffered traumatic brain injury and passed away, despite all the efforts to save her," said Mr Corrales.