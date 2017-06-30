In pictures: Venezuela opposition step up protests

Anti-government demonstrations in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, show no signs of abating.

  • Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, June 29, 2017 Reuters

    Protests against the leftist government of President Nicolás Maduro have been taking place in Caracas almost every day for months.

  • Demonstrators block an avenue during an anti-government protest in Caracas on June 29, 2017 AFP

    Protesters blame the government for Venezuela's dire economic straits. Unemployment is high and there are severe shortages.

  • A demonstrator sits under an umbrella next to a pile of rubbish used as barricade in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2017 Reuters

    Barricades are cobbled together from anything to hand, even piles of uncollected rubbish.

  • A young opposition activist holds a sign reading "we can't get a different country", during a protest against the government in Caracas, on June 29, 2017 AFP

    "We can't get a different country" this young protester's banner reads.

  • Demonstrators near government offices, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 June 2017 EPA

    The demonstrators resemble a makeshift army as they prepare for rubber bullets and tear gas from police lines.

  • Riot police try to prevent anti-government demonstrators from gathering in Caracas on June 29, 2017 AFP

    In well rehearsed moves, riot police on motorcycles try to stop protesters gathering in large numbers.

  • Authorities arrest opposition demonstrators during a protest in Caracas. 29 June 2017 EPA

    Those who are caught face arrest, but this officer is at least making sure everyone has enough water.

More on this story