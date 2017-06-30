In pictures: Venezuela opposition step up protests
Anti-government demonstrations in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, show no signs of abating.
-
Reuters
Protests against the leftist government of President Nicolás Maduro have been taking place in Caracas almost every day for months.
-
AFP
Protesters blame the government for Venezuela's dire economic straits. Unemployment is high and there are severe shortages.
-
Reuters
Barricades are cobbled together from anything to hand, even piles of uncollected rubbish.
-
AFP
"We can't get a different country" this young protester's banner reads.
-
EPA
The demonstrators resemble a makeshift army as they prepare for rubber bullets and tear gas from police lines.
-
AFP
In well rehearsed moves, riot police on motorcycles try to stop protesters gathering in large numbers.
-
EPA
Those who are caught face arrest, but this officer is at least making sure everyone has enough water.