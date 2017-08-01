Venezuela key opposition leaders seized after poll

Image copyright AFP

The wives of Venezuelan opposition leaders Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma say their husbands have been re-arrested.

The two men were under house arrest after being found guilty of inciting violence during anti-government protests in 2014.

Their wives said they did not know where the two had been taken.

The move comes just two days after a controversial vote for a constitutional assembly saw violence on the streets.

Days before the vote, Mr López had released a video on YouTube calling on Venezuelans to take to the streets in protest.

Mr López was transferred from a military prison to house arrest on 8 July after spending more than three years in jail.