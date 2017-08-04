Venezuela to open controversial constituent assembly

Image copyright EPA Image caption There were violent protests during the election for the new assembly

The Venezuelan government is set to begin installing a controversial new constituent assembly, defying anger at home and strong criticism abroad.

President Nicolás Maduro says the new body, which has the power to rewrite the constitution, is needed to bring peace after months of crisis.

But the opposition sees the assembly as a power grab and has called for mass protests against it.

The Pope has urged Catholic-majority Venezuela to suspend the new body.

The first session of the 545-member constituent assembly is set to begin later on Friday. Among those sitting will be Mr Maduro's wife and son.

Thousands of government supporters gathered in the capital Caracas to march with members of the new assembly as they prepared to take office.

The body will sit in the same building as the opposition-controlled National Assembly and can override its decisions.

The election for the new assembly was boycotted by the opposition and marred by violence and accusations of fraud.

Venezuela's attorney general has ordered an investigation after the firm that provided the voting system in the election alleged that turnout numbers had been inflated.

President Maduro insists the poll was a "vote for the revolution", arguing that the move would create peace and foster dialogue by bringing together different sectors of Venezuela's polarised society.

But the Vatican on Friday urged the government to suspend the assembly, which it argued fomented "a climate of tension" rather than reconciliation and peace.

The Vatican is only the latest voice to speak out: the US has imposed sanctions, with the Trump administration labelling Mr Maduro a "dictator".

The European Union and several major Latin American nations say they will not recognise the new body.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Your video guide to the crisis gripping Venezuela

Venezuela is caught in a political and economic crisis, and has seen waves of anti-government protests.

Inflation is rampant and there have been severe shortages of food and medicine.

However, President Maduro retains the support of key state institutions, most importantly the army.