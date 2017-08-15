Venezuelans join 'anti-imperialist march' against Trump

Thousands of Venezuelans heed a call by President Nicolás Maduro to march in protest at the US president.

  • People participate in an "anti-imperialist" march in Caracas, Venezuela, 14 August 2017. EPA

    President Maduro called the march in response to a warning made by US President Donald Trump on Friday in which Mr Trump said that he would not rule out a “military option” to quell the chaos in Venezuela caused by a worsening economic and political crisis.

  • Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a rally against US President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela, August 14, 2017. Reuters

    President Maduro told his supporters that "imperialism has entered a phase of desperation". He also announced nationwide civic and military drills would be held later this month.

  • Pro-government supporters attend a rally against US President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017. Reuters

    President Trump's comments were widely rejected by regional leaders, Venezuelan opposition politicians and those marching in the streets on Monday.

  • Pro-government supporters rally against US President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017. Reuters

    Many of those who turned out to march were members of the National Bolivarian Militia.

  • Venezuelan militias demonstrate their support to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and against US President Donald Trump, in Caracas, on August 14, 2017. AFP

    The militia was created by the late President Hugo Chávez and its members remain fiercely loyal to the late president.

  • Pro-government activists representing a Venezuelan Bolivarian revolutionary (R) and Uncle Sam (L) perform during a demonstration to support President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on August 14, 2017. AFP

    An activist dressed like a Bolivarian revolutionary confronted another dressed as Uncle Sam while a woman representing the Venezuelan constitution looked on.

  • Venezuelan militias hold a portrait depicting Venezuelan Liberator Simon Bolivar as they demonstrate their support to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and against US President Donald Trump, in Caracas, on August 14, 2017. AFP

    Others carried a huge painting of Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar through the streets of the capital.

  • Venezuelan troops in different fatigues and carrying various weapons attend the press conference given by Defence Minister general Vladimir Padrino Lopez at Fort Tiuna in Caracas on August 14, 2017. AFP

    Earlier Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino delivered a televised speech to members of the armed forces at Fort Tiuna. Gen Padrino called on Venezuelans to take sides: "You are either a Venezuelan patriot or pro-Yankee."

