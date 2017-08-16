Latin America & Caribbean

Brazil police raid Rio suburb Niteroi in crime crackdown

Brazilian marines deploy during a pre-dawn anti-gang operation in Niteroi, greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 16, 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Armed marine officers descended on the streets of Niteroi on Friday morning

About 2,500 police officers and military personnel have raided a suburb of the Brazilian capital Rio de Janeiro.

Armed security forces, wearing camouflage uniforms, swept through Niteroi, a crime hot spot in east Rio.

Violence has been on the rise in Rio since the end of the Olympics nearly a year ago, with violent gangs operating in the city's favelas.

More than 90 police officers have been killed in Rio state so far this year.

Last month the government deployed more than 10,000 soldiers and police to fight organised crime in Rio.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption Police served 26 arrest warrants and conducted 34 searches, AFP news agency reports
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police stopped and searched people on the streets
Image copyright EPA
Image caption The newly launched Operation Onerat aims to tackle violent gangs operating in Rio

