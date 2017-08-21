Godzilla is 'great opportunity' for Mexico City

Image copyright AFP Image caption A Godzilla fan tries to catch a glimpse of the filming under way in Mexico City

Parts of Mexico City's historic centre have been closed to traffic as film crews shoot scenes for a new Godzilla film in the Mexican capital.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera says the fact that the capital has been chosen as one of the film's location is "a great opportunity".

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters will create around 2,000 jobs in Mexico and revenue for local businesses," he said.

Mexican fans of the sci-fi monster tried to catch glimpses of the filming.

But heavy security meant few could get near the historic streets where filming was under way.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mexican security forces patrolled the perimeter set up for filming

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will see the sci-fi monster battle "ancient super species" such as the giant moth Mothra and the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah in a sequel to the 2014 film Godzilla.

The film's producer Alex Garcia said that filming in Mexico City would "not only have an economic impact, but will also attract the world's attention".

Mayor Mancera hopes the film will recreate the positive impact that James Bond film Spectre had.

The opening scene saw the spy take part in a Day of the Dead parade in the city's Zócalo square.

The fictional scene proved so popular that Mexico City authorities decided to organise a parade inspired by the film and, after it drew large numbers of tourists, have made it an annual event.

Media caption Giant marionettes and hundreds of performers created the Mexico City spectacle

Producer Alex García said Mexico City offered "a unique look".

"We scouted extensively across the world to find the perfect environment for this key scene in the film and found everything we needed here in Mexico City," he said.

"Godzilla is one of the oldest film franchises in the world. It's only fitting that he, and some of his friends, are now finally setting foot in Mexico."

Mayor Mancera said that the film would mean that "it's going to be thousands and thousands of screens where Mexico City will be on display".

However, it is not clear how much they will see of the city before its streets are "destroyed" by Godzilla.

Hundreds of extras have been hired to run from the monster in one of the scenes to be filmed in the city and if previous Godzilla films are anything to go by, the monster rarely leaves a city intact.

Mexican media also got into the spirit of the film by warning residents of road closures with a handy map complete with monsters and flames denoting those areas cordoned off.