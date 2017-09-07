In pictures: Irma ravages Caribbean
The highest-category storm tears a path through islands, with Florida on alert.
The storm has destroyed homes and businesses, knocking power out and killing at least ten people. This is the seafront at Gustavia on Saint-Barts
In the British Virgin Islands, winds and waves pushed pleasure craft against the shore
"It is an enormous disaster, 95% of the island is destroyed. I am in shock," Saint-Martin official Daniel Gibbs said in a radio interview
The Dutch military released aerial pictures showing the devastation on Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of St Martin island, which is divided between the Dutch and the French
This is Puerto Rico. Half of homes and businesses were left without power and parts of the island are flooded
Although Puerto Rico was not directly hit, search and rescue workers have had to clear fallen trees from the roads
Water depths of up to 20ft (6m) are expected in surges on Caribbean coasts
In northern Haiti, people removed possessions from their roof in preparation for Irma
The National Hurricane Center in the US warned that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion" in Irma's path
Poorer residents of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic worry about the impact of wind and water on their makeshift homes
Richard Branson spent the storm with his staff on his private island, Necker, in the British Virgin Islands and said the atmosphere was "eerie but beautiful"
Hurricanes hit the south coast of Florida regularly but Irma is the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade
Residents in Key West, Florida, boarded up and left under a mandatory evacuation order
Some shops in Florida ran out of bottled water and there are reports of fights breaking out between desperate shoppers
Hot on the heels of Irma are storms Jose and Katia. Both have been upgraded to hurricane status and Katia threatens the Mexican coast