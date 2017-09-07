In pictures: Irma ravages Caribbean

The highest-category storm tears a path through islands, with Florida on alert.

  • Wrecked seafront at Gustavia on Saint-Barthélemy Facebook/ Kevin Barrallon

    The storm has destroyed homes and businesses, knocking power out and killing at least ten people. This is the seafront at Gustavia on Saint-Barts

  • Multiple yachts crammed together in the British Virgin Islands Ron Gurney/Handout via REUTERS

    In the British Virgin Islands, winds and waves pushed pleasure craft against the shore

  • Cars floating outside building Handout/ RCI Guadeloupe

    "It is an enormous disaster, 95% of the island is destroyed. I am in shock," Saint-Martin official Daniel Gibbs said in a radio interview

  • wrecked houses from above Handout

    The Dutch military released aerial pictures showing the devastation on Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of St Martin island, which is divided between the Dutch and the French

  • Member of a rescue team in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

    This is Puerto Rico. Half of homes and businesses were left without power and parts of the island are flooded

  • Man hauling tree along road in Puerto Rico AFP/ Getty Images

    Although Puerto Rico was not directly hit, search and rescue workers have had to clear fallen trees from the roads

  • Palm trees knocked over and floating in floodwaters in Puerto Rico Getty Images

    Water depths of up to 20ft (6m) are expected in surges on Caribbean coasts

  • Men on a roof in Haiti AFP/ Getty Images

    In northern Haiti, people removed possessions from their roof in preparation for Irma

  • Men on a corrugated tin roof AFP/ Getty Images

    The National Hurricane Center in the US warned that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion" in Irma's path

  • Man outside tin shack next to river in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic AFP/ Getty Images

    Poorer residents of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic worry about the impact of wind and water on their makeshift homes

  • Richard Branson and others playing a dice game Virgin.com

    Richard Branson spent the storm with his staff on his private island, Necker, in the British Virgin Islands and said the atmosphere was "eerie but beautiful"

  • US flag outside condominium with storm shutters over some windows AFP/ Getty Images

    Hurricanes hit the south coast of Florida regularly but Irma is the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade

  • Women putting boards on front door in Key West, Florida AFP/ Getty Images

    Residents in Key West, Florida, boarded up and left under a mandatory evacuation order

  • Trolley laden with milk, water and charcoal briquettes in Florida AFP/ Getty Images

    Some shops in Florida ran out of bottled water and there are reports of fights breaking out between desperate shoppers

  • Long line of gas cylinders with people milling around Reuters

    Hot on the heels of Irma are storms Jose and Katia. Both have been upgraded to hurricane status and Katia threatens the Mexican coast

