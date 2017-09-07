Colombians give Pope Francis rapturous welcome
Pope Francis is visiting the country until 10 September to express his support for the peace process.
-
AFP
Francis arrived in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, on Wednesday. He was met off the Alitalia plane by President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife María Clemencia Rodríguez. who introduced him to a group of children.
-
Reuters
The plane's flight path had to be changed to avoid Hurricane Irma. Instead of flying over Puerto Rico, the plane instead took a route over Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad. Thanks to wireless internet on the flight, journalists on board were able to file live updates.
-
Reuters
Pope Francis was given a "ruana", a type of poncho traditionally worn in the Andes region of Colombia and Venezuela.
-
AFP
Thousands of people lined the route the Popemobile took through the streets of Bogotá.
-
Reuters
The atmosphere was joyous and members of the security forces were happy to take pictures of those gathering to greet the Pope
-
Reuters
Others came prepared with selfie sticks.
-
EPA
Pope Francis praised local people for the "heroism" they showed during Colombia's more than five-decade-long armed conflict.
-
EPA
Brayan Fernandez shows off a rosary he was given by the Pope. Francis asked young people gathered in front of the papal mission to not lose hope. "Don't let yourselves be beaten," he said.