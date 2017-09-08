Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises as rescue effort begins
- 8 September 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The number of people killed by a powerful earthquake off the southern coast of Mexico has risen to at least 58, officials say.
A huge rescue operation is under way in the worst-hit states of Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas where people are feared trapped under rubble.
President Enrique Peña Nieto says at least 200 people have been injured.
The 8.1-magnitude quake was the strongest to hit the region in a century.