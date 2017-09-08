Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises as rescue effort begins

The number of people killed by a powerful earthquake off the southern coast of Mexico has risen to at least 58, officials say.

A huge rescue operation is under way in the worst-hit states of Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas where people are feared trapped under rubble.

President Enrique Peña Nieto says at least 200 people have been injured.

The 8.1-magnitude quake was the strongest to hit the region in a century.