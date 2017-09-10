In pictures: Irma devastates British Virgin Islands

The British overseas territory in the Caribbean is reeling from the deadly hurricane.

  • Debris and an overturned car on British Virgin islands Paul Blake/BBC

    Irma - a category five hurricane - struck the islands last Wednesday, causing widespread devastation

  • Residents look at downed power lines on British Virgin Islands Paul Blake/BBC

    A BBC team has been on the ground for a few hours, sending these images from an area where most communications are still cut off

  • Devastation on British Virgin Islands Paul Blake/BBC

    At least five people are known to have been killed and a curfew has been imposed

  • Damaged houses, felled trees and an overturned vehicle on British Virgin Islands Paul Blake/BBC

    The storm - the strongest in the Atlantic in the past decade - flattened homes and ripped down trees

  • Local resident amid debris on British Virgin Islands Paul Blake/BBC

    Many residents on the British overseas territory have lost almost everything

  • Royal Engineers and Marine Commandos on British Virgin Islands Paul Blake/BBC

    Royal Engineers and Marine Commandos have arrived to help establish law and order and aid the recovery efforts

  • Debris on British Virgin Islands Paul Blake/BBC

    The local authorities are yet to assess the full damage caused by the hurricane

