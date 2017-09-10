In pictures: Irma devastates British Virgin Islands
The British overseas territory in the Caribbean is reeling from the deadly hurricane.
-
Paul Blake/BBC
Irma - a category five hurricane - struck the islands last Wednesday, causing widespread devastation
-
Paul Blake/BBC
A BBC team has been on the ground for a few hours, sending these images from an area where most communications are still cut off
-
Paul Blake/BBC
At least five people are known to have been killed and a curfew has been imposed
-
Paul Blake/BBC
The storm - the strongest in the Atlantic in the past decade - flattened homes and ripped down trees
-
Paul Blake/BBC
Many residents on the British overseas territory have lost almost everything
-
Paul Blake/BBC
Royal Engineers and Marine Commandos have arrived to help establish law and order and aid the recovery efforts
-
Paul Blake/BBC
The local authorities are yet to assess the full damage caused by the hurricane