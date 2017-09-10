Uruguay Vice-President Sendic resigns in spending row

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Raúl Sendic denies any wrongdoing

Uruguay's Vice-President Raúl Sendic has stepped down over accusations he used public funds for personal use while heading a state company.

Mr Sendic, 55, announced his resignation in Congress - a move that took the country by surprise.

An inquiry by the ruling left-wing coalition has concluded he used company credit cards for personal shopping when he led Ancap oil firm in 2009-13.

He denies any wrongdoing, saying there was no evidence against him.

"I presented my irrevocable resignation from the vice-presidency to the plenary of the FA (ruling coalition)," Mr Sendic wrote in a tweet (in Spanish) on Saturday.

It is the first time a Uruguayan vice-president has resigned from the post.