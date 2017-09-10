Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90

From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some properties in the state of Oaxaca have been reduced to rubble

At least 90 people have died in Thursday's 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico, officials have confirmed.

A government spokesman said 71 people had been killed in the south-west state of Oaxaca alone.

Hundreds of families have reportedly been camping in the streets, afraid of the dangers of aftershocks. The Mexican Seismological Service said 721 had been recorded since the initial tremor.

The earthquake was the strongest the country has seen in a century.

On Friday, the country's east coast was also hit by tropical storm Katia.

Two people died in mudslides after heavy rain fall.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption People were killed in the Xalapa neighbourhood after tropical storm Katia hit the country's east

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands were left without power after the storm dissipated inland on Saturday

Image copyright EPA Image caption On the other side of the country, rescuers continued to search for quake survivors in the rubble throughout Saturday

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Casualties of Thursday night's earthquake are treated in a hospital shelter in Juchitan de Zaragoza

Image copyright AFP Image caption Centres with emergency provisions have been set up for survivors

Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Mourners pictured at a funeral of 85-year-old Casimiro Rey, killed in the earthquake

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Sifting through the rubble in Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Most of the confirmed deaths are concentrated in Oaxaca